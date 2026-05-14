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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:32 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, laws pertaining to mobile home parks in Michigan are outdated. We talked to a reporter from MLive about how the state's legislature is trying to modernize regulations for residents in manufactured home communities.

Then, a Detroit author and essayist took us into a Michigan poet's latest release, Promise / Threat, which centers around dreams. We also heard from the poet himself.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rose White, investigative journalist for MLive
  • Cal Freeman, poet and author
  • Jonah Mixon-Webster, poet from Flint, Michiga
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Stateside On Air mobile homemichigan lawMichigan LegislaturepoetryMichigan authorsmichigan poetsIt's Just Politics
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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