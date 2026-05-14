Stateside: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Today on Stateside, laws pertaining to mobile home parks in Michigan are outdated. We talked to a reporter from MLive about how the state's legislature is trying to modernize regulations for residents in manufactured home communities.

Then, a Detroit author and essayist took us into a Michigan poet's latest release, Promise / Threat, which centers around dreams. We also heard from the poet himself.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: