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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, May 14, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:18 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a new federal judge ruling is rejecting a 'mandatory detention' policy for immigrants. We talked to an attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center about what this means for immigrants detained in our state.

Then, a black bear was spotted in Southeast Michigan. A carnivore specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources answered our questions about the sighting.

Finally, a filmmaker's documentary release tells the story of his complicated Detroit upbringing. We spoke to the director and producer of Sons of Detroit about the film which premiers in Michigan this week.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ruby Robinson, senior managing attorney, Michigan Immigrant Rights Center
  • Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist, Michigan DNR
  • Jeremy Xido, director, actor
  • Russell Stewart, producer, filmmaker, designer, U of M graduate
Tags
Stateside On Air immigrationMichigan immigrant rights centermichigan lawUS Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuitfederal lawImmigration detentionblack bearssoutheast MichiganDNRbearsfilm industrydocumentaryDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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