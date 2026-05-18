Stateside: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Today on Stateside, a new federal judge ruling is rejecting a 'mandatory detention' policy for immigrants. We talked to an attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center about what this means for immigrants detained in our state.

Then, a black bear was spotted in Southeast Michigan. A carnivore specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources answered our questions about the sighting.

Finally, a filmmaker's documentary release tells the story of his complicated Detroit upbringing. We spoke to the director and producer of Sons of Detroit about the film which premiers in Michigan this week.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: