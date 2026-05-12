Stateside: Monday, May 11, 2026
Today on Stateside, changes in Canadian law made it possible for some Michiganders to claim Canadian citizenship. An attorney with an Ontario-based law firm shared what eligible Michiganders should know.
Then, Carryout is a new book of short stories that center around the life of a neighborhood corner store. Author and former Detroit Free Press writer Hasan Duder talked about hometowns, complex characters, and when you can hear a live reading of the book in Ann Arbor.
Plus, the Dodge brothers did more than just create a car company—they had a hand in keeping Hamtramck separate from the city of Detroit. An archivist from the Archives of Michigan explained this little-known facet of the brothers' legacy.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- J. Andrew Porter, attorney for Hulka Porter Migration
- Hasan Dudar, author of Carryout and former Detroit Free Press journalist
- Frances Heldt, collections archivist at the Archives of Michigan