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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, May 11, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 12, 2026 at 10:27 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, changes in Canadian law made it possible for some Michiganders to claim Canadian citizenship. An attorney with an Ontario-based law firm shared what eligible Michiganders should know.

Then, Carryout is a new book of short stories that center around the life of a neighborhood corner store. Author and former Detroit Free Press writer Hasan Duder talked about hometowns, complex characters, and when you can hear a live reading of the book in Ann Arbor.

Plus, the Dodge brothers did more than just create a car company—they had a hand in keeping Hamtramck separate from the city of Detroit. An archivist from the Archives of Michigan explained this little-known facet of the brothers' legacy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • J. Andrew Porter, attorney for Hulka Porter Migration
  • Hasan Dudar, author of Carryout and former Detroit Free Press journalist
  • Frances Heldt, collections archivist at the Archives of Michigan
Tags
Stateside On Air canadaU.S.-Canadian bordermigrationcitizenshipbooksMichigan authorspalestinianDodgehamtramckDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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