Stateside: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Today on Stateside, the wolf population on Isle Royale has been creeping toward a historic high as moose numbers fall. We talked to the co-leader of the survey from Michigan Tech University about what's behind the population trends.

Then, the Professional Women's Hockey League has named Detroit as the location of its next expansion team. A Red Wings beat writer for the Detroit Free Press talked to us about what fans can expect.

And, Grand Rapids Public Schools has opened a new library that features the work of Native American people in Michigan. The coordinator of the Native American Education Program at the district spoke to us about how she helped bring the library to life.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: