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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, May 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the wolf population on Isle Royale has been creeping toward a historic high as moose numbers fall. We talked to the co-leader of the survey from Michigan Tech University about what's behind the population trends.

Then, the Professional Women's Hockey League has named Detroit as the location of its next expansion team. A Red Wings beat writer for the Detroit Free Press talked to us about what fans can expect.

And, Grand Rapids Public Schools has opened a new library that features the work of Native American people in Michigan. The coordinator of the Native American Education Program at the district spoke to us about how she helped bring the library to life.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sarah Hoy, assistant professor, Michigan Technological University College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science
  • Helene St. James, Red Wings beat writer, Detroit Free Press
  • Amy Westcott, Native American Education Program coordinator at Grand Rapids Public Schools
Tags
Stateside On Air Isle Royalewolf censusmoosewomen's sportshockeyDetroitprofessional sportsNative American storytellingGrand Rapids Public SchoolsLibrariesindigenous peopleNative writersnative americans
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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