Stateside: Friday, May 1, 2026

Gas prices in Michigan are climbing fast, spiking nearly 30 cents overnight. Gas expert Patrick DeHaan broke down why this is happening and what to expect.

Then, Interlochen Public Radio's Claire-Keenan Kurgan brought us the story of a Baldwin resident who visits ICE detention every week.

Plus, a potato researcher at Michigan State University told us how their program has been hard at work developing the perfect potato for potato chips. They’ve been able to create five new varieties that store for longer in the winter without aging and resist diseases.

And, Michigan Public's Jodi Westrick and Rebecca Williams visited the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary to learn about shipwrecks in Lake Huron. It's the first episode of Beyond the Shore, a limited-series video podcast featuring one story about each Great Lake.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

