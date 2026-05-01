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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, May 1, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Gas prices in Michigan are climbing fast, spiking nearly 30 cents overnight. Gas expert Patrick DeHaan broke down why this is happening and what to expect.

Then, Interlochen Public Radio's Claire-Keenan Kurgan brought us the story of a Baldwin resident who visits ICE detention every week.

Plus, a potato researcher at Michigan State University told us how their program has been hard at work developing the perfect potato for potato chips. They’ve been able to create five new varieties that store for longer in the winter without aging and resist diseases.

And, Michigan Public's Jodi Westrick and Rebecca Williams visited the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary to learn about shipwrecks in Lake Huron. It's the first episode of Beyond the Shore, a limited-series video podcast featuring one story about each Great Lake.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • David Douches, director of MSU's Potato Breeding & Genetics program
  • Jodi Westrick, director of digital audiences for Michigan Public
  • Rebecca Williams, senior editor for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air Michigan gas pricesICE detaineesNorth Lake Processing CenterMichigan State UniversityLake Huron
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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