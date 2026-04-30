Stateside: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Today on Stateside, Congressman John James is leaving the U.S. House, which means that that every Black Republican in Congress will soon be leaving their seat. We talked to a New York Times reporter about her takeaways.

Plus, an episode of Points North from Interlochen Public Radio takes us through Michigan's woods to understand how owls communicate.

Then, farming is happening all around the state—including major cities. We visited a couple urban farms in Michigan to ask about their growing season, a what it takes to build a community of local gardeners.

Last, a new novel set in the Upper Peninsula centers the friendship of two women dealing with loss and trauma. We spoke to the author of Where the Water Meets the Sky about discovering love in the midst of tragedy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: