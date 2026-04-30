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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Congressman John James is leaving the U.S. House, which means that that every Black Republican in Congress will soon be leaving their seat. We talked to a New York Times reporter about her takeaways.

Plus, an episode of Points North from Interlochen Public Radio takes us through Michigan's woods to understand how owls communicate.

Then, farming is happening all around the state—including major cities. We visited a couple urban farms in Michigan to ask about their growing season, a what it takes to build a community of local gardeners.

Last, a new novel set in the Upper Peninsula centers the friendship of two women dealing with loss and trauma. We spoke to the author of Where the Water Meets the Sky about discovering love in the midst of tragedy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Annie Karni, reporter for the New York Times
  • Dan Wanschura, host and Executive Producer of Points North
  • Ayah Rosewood, Ypsilanti resident
  • Danielle Daguio, Engagement Manager, Keep Growing Detroit
  • Esha Biswas, Youth Education Manager, Growing Hope
  • Julius Buzzard, Executive Director, Growing Hope
  • Diane Les Becquets, author of Where the Water Meets the Sky
Tags
Stateside On Air u.s. congressJohn Jamescongressional black caucusPoints NorthowlsEnvironmentiprurban farmingMichigan farmsDetroitypsilantiMichigan authorsUPnoveleastern market
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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