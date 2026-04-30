Stateside: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Ann Arbor Public Schools teachers have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract agreement, with 99% voting no. Since Feb. 2, they have been "working to rule," only doing work specifically outlined in the expired contract, which does not include after-hours tasks like emails, lesson planning, or grading. Teachers say the district isn’t meeting the moment, while the district says it’s protecting long‑term financial health. Fred Klein, president of the Ann Arbor Public Schools teachers' union, told us more.

Next, Kristin Jonna, co-owner of Ann Arbor restaurant Vinology, talked staying relevant in a city that is constantly evolving. The downtown wine bar is celebrating twenty years of hosting first dates, weddings and weeknight wine tastings.

Then, we spoke with Theodore J. Karamanski about his new book Great Lake: An Unnatural History of Lake Michigan, which depicts the history of humans' relationship to the lake through the lens of resource extraction and urbanization.

And, Michigan Public's Jodi Westrick and Rebecca Williams told us about a brand new video podcast dedicated to stories about the life and culture of our Great Lakes. Beyond the Shore will release five episodes, one for each Great Lake — and the first one premieres tomorrow.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

