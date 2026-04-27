Stateside: Monday, April 27, 2026

Northern Michigan’s prisons are struggling to find and retain staff. A Northern Michigan Journalism Collaborative report detailed the resulting conditions, including long stretches of mandatory overtime that observers warn are pushing Department of Corrections staff to a breaking point.

We heard more from Mardi Link, one of the journalists who worked with Interlochen Public Radio and WCMU on the special multi-part story.

Then, Grand Rapids poet Andrew Collard told us about his new collection of poems called Lo-Fi Citadels, inspired by classic Motown and the Midwest's rich history of social poetics.

In other news, May 4, 2026 marks the 180th anniversary of the Michigan legislature repealing the death penalty. Archivist Rachel Clark explained why Michigan was a world leader on this decision.

And, we heard from two listeners who shared stories about euchre after our latest episode of On Hand described the history of the card game.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: