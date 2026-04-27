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Stateside: Monday, April 27, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:22 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Northern Michigan’s prisons are struggling to find and retain staff. A Northern Michigan Journalism Collaborative report detailed the resulting conditions, including long stretches of mandatory overtime that observers warn are pushing Department of Corrections staff to a breaking point. 

We heard more from Mardi Link, one of the journalists who worked with Interlochen Public Radio and WCMU on the special multi-part story.

Then, Grand Rapids poet Andrew Collard told us about his new collection of poems called Lo-Fi Citadels, inspired by classic Motown and the Midwest's rich history of social poetics.

In other news, May 4, 2026 marks the 180th anniversary of the Michigan legislature repealing the death penalty. Archivist Rachel Clark explained why Michigan was a world leader on this decision.

And, we heard from two listeners who shared stories about euchre after our latest episode of On Hand described the history of the card game.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mardi Link, journalist, author and Traverse City Record-Eagle columnist
  • Andrew Collard, Grand Rapids poet and author of Lo-Fi Citadels
  • Rachel Clark, archivist for the Archives of Michigan
  • Keith Kim, Ann Arbor resident
  • Eric Farnum, Grand Ledge resident
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan prisonsnorthern michiganmotownmichigan poetsNational Poetry Monthdeath penaltyMichigan historyeuchre
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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