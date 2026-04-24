Stateside: Thursday, April 23, 2026

First, we heard about new developments from SCOTUS in Michigan's battle to shut down Line 5.

Then, we sat down with an expert to discuss what you should know about the increase of Lyme disease diagnoses and tick bites in the state.

Plus, The Dish went to Ypsilanti's Encuentro Latino as owner Manuel de Paz reflected on 11 years of serving up Guatemalan favorites in the community.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: