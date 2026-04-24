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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, April 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

First, we heard about new developments from SCOTUS in Michigan's battle to shut down Line 5.

Then, we sat down with an expert to discuss what you should know about the increase of Lyme disease diagnoses and tick bites in the state.

Plus, The Dish went to Ypsilanti's Encuentro Latino as owner Manuel de Paz reflected on 11 years of serving up Guatemalan favorites in the community.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kelly House, environment reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Jean Tsao, professor in the departments of fisheries and wildlife and large animal clinical sciences at Michigan State University
  • Mercedes Mejia, senior producer for Stateside
  • Ronia Cabansag, producer for Stateside
  • Manuel de Paz, owner of Encuentro Latino
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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