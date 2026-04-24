Stateside: Thursday, April 23, 2026
First, we heard about new developments from SCOTUS in Michigan's battle to shut down Line 5.
Then, we sat down with an expert to discuss what you should know about the increase of Lyme disease diagnoses and tick bites in the state.
Plus, The Dish went to Ypsilanti's Encuentro Latino as owner Manuel de Paz reflected on 11 years of serving up Guatemalan favorites in the community.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kelly House, environment reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Jean Tsao, professor in the departments of fisheries and wildlife and large animal clinical sciences at Michigan State University
- Mercedes Mejia, senior producer for Stateside
- Ronia Cabansag, producer for Stateside
- Manuel de Paz, owner of Encuentro Latino