Stateside: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Stellantis, one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers is strengthening its partnership with the Chinese company Leapmotor to sell low-cost electric vehicles overseas. Greg Layson, digital and mobile editor for Automotive News Canada, joined us to explain the reasoning behind Stellantis' decision and what this collaboration signifies in the larger context.

Today marked the beginning of the Ann Arbor District Library's Summer Game. Library Director Eli Neiburger discussed how this program differs from other summer reading initiatives by incentivizing participation from people of all ages.

Also on the show, Jason Hall, founder and lead organizer of Detroit's weekly Slow Roll discussed how this popular event has successfully brought together upwards of 1,000 cyclists from around the Motor City.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

