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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 10, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Stellantis, one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers is strengthening its partnership with the Chinese company Leapmotor to sell low-cost electric vehicles overseas. Greg Layson, digital and mobile editor for Automotive News Canada, joined us to explain the reasoning behind Stellantis' decision and what this collaboration signifies in the larger context.

Today marked the beginning of the Ann Arbor District Library's Summer Game. Library Director Eli Neiburger discussed how this program differs from other summer reading initiatives by incentivizing participation from people of all ages.

Also on the show, Jason Hall, founder and lead organizer of Detroit's weekly Slow Roll discussed how this popular event has successfully brought together upwards of 1,000 cyclists from around the Motor City.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Greg Layson, digital and mobile editor for Automotive News Canada
  • Eli Neiburger, director of the Ann Arbor District Library
  • Jason Hall, founder and lead organizer of the Detroit Slow Roll
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Stateside On Air DetroitStellantisautoelectric vehiclesAnn Arborlibrarybikes
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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