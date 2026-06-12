Stateside: Friday, June 12, 2026

What’s behind the ongoing delay in opening the Gordie Howe International Bridge? We spoke with the politics editor at The Detroit News to understand the latest developments and what they mean for the project’s timeline.

We also examine the evolving value of a college education as the federal government rolls out new rules governing which academic programs qualify for student loans. For insight, we talked with an associate professor of theatre and dance at Wayne State University.

Finally, we look ahead to the Juhannus Summer Solstice Celebration (June 17–26) in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a festival honoring generations of Finnish American traditions.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

