© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, June 12, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

What’s behind the ongoing delay in opening the Gordie Howe International Bridge? We spoke with the politics editor at The Detroit News to understand the latest developments and what they mean for the project’s timeline.

We also examine the evolving value of a college education as the federal government rolls out new rules governing which academic programs qualify for student loans. For insight, we talked with an associate professor of theatre and dance at Wayne State University.

Finally, we look ahead to the Juhannus Summer Solstice Celebration (June 17–26) in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a festival honoring generations of Finnish American traditions.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chad Livengood: Politics Editor and Columnist, The Detroit News
  • Michael J. Barnes: Chair & Associate Professor, Department of Theatre and Dance, Wayne State University
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan: Reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jesse Wiederhold: Managing Director, Visit Keweenaw
Tags
Stateside On Air summerGordie Howe BridgeDetroitUpper PeninsulaFinnish culture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button