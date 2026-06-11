Stateside: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Today on Stateside, federal prosecutors have unsealed an indictment against eight individuals connected to the University of Michigan. They are accused of coordinating a "threat campaign" to pressure the university into divesting from Israel.

Next, rising gas prices are impacting not just cars, but also boats. With summer underway, we explore how boaters along Lake St. Clair are responding to these price hikes.

Reflecting on the last time the tournament was held in the U.S. in 1994, we take a trip down memory lane with the co-founder of the soccer club Detroit City FC. He shares his experiences attending games at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1994 and discusses how his club is embracing the World Cup this summer.

Then, the World Cup hosted by the U.S., along with Canada and Mexico, begins today. We hear from the Michigan State University professors who designed the grass for stadiums used in this year's tournament.

Finally, the percentage of Michiganders in a union has dropped significantly, from 23.7% to just 13% over the past 30 years. We discuss with a professor from the University of Michigan-Dearborn what caused the drop and what it means for workers.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: