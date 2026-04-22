Stateside: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
First, we sat down with a policy analyst and a Detroit community organizer to look at the effect of immigration policies on young people.
Then, Edward Salem, a Palestinian-American poet, shared his work and his reflections on art, resistance, activism and occupation.
Plus, we heard more about Detroit's Black cotillion balls from Photographer Miranda Barnes, whose new book, "Social Season," documents the culture.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kaelin Rapport, policy analyst with the Center for Law and Social Policy's (CLASP) Racial Equity team
- Elizabeth Gonzalez, Detroit community organizer
- Edward Salem, author and poet
- Miranda Barnes, artist based in Brooklyn, NY, and photographer behind “Social Season”