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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 22, 2026 at 7:27 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

First, we sat down with a policy analyst and a Detroit community organizer to look at the effect of immigration policies on young people.

Then, Edward Salem, a Palestinian-American poet, shared his work and his reflections on art, resistance, activism and occupation.

Plus, we heard more about Detroit's Black cotillion balls from Photographer Miranda Barnes, whose new book, "Social Season," documents the culture.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kaelin Rapport, policy analyst with the Center for Law and Social Policy's (CLASP) Racial Equity team
  • Elizabeth Gonzalez, Detroit community organizer
  • Edward Salem, author and poet
  • Miranda Barnes, artist based in Brooklyn, NY, and photographer behind “Social Season”
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Stateside On Air ICE detaineesChildren's IssuespoetrypalestineDetroitafrican americanculture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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