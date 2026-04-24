Stateside: Friday, April 24, 2026

Today, Bridge Michigan reporter Simon Schuster joined us to talk about the state's two biggest 2026 races: the governor's race and the wide-open U.S. Senate primary. With primaries coming up in August, we asked what Michigan voters should be paying attention to right now.

Then, we discussed a new book, Dispatches from the Avant-Garage, which chronicles the history of the Alternative Press. In 1969, poet and artist couple Ken and Ann Mikolowski began the press in the basement of their Michigan home, distributing the work of many artists and writers in manila envelopes through the mail.

Plus, we revisited a conversation with the creators of Space Dive, a "wormhole" that brings a galaxy from far, far away to Detroit. The annual event will return this May and offers visitors an immersive experience in a cantina located on a planet from the "Star Wars" universe.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: