Stateside: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Today on Stateside, a hunger strike at North Lake Processing Center began on Monday. A reporter for Interlochen Public Radio who's been following the story and a producer for Stateside who spoke with individuals inside the facility gave us insight on what they witnessed.
Then, a vintage toy store in Livonia specializes in '80s and '90s toys. We spoke to the owners about changes in their business model to attract younger folks.
Plus, a U-M lecturer and novelist's eccentric new book imagines a shifting landscape in the Pacific Northwest. We talked to him about the wonders of place.
And, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio on the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting some upgrades. An IPR reporter talked to the plant's utilities director and a project manager went to the plant to find out more about the renovations.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer for Michigan Public
- Keith Libra, co-owner of Time Blaster Toys and co-host of Time Blaster Toycast
- Melanie Libra, co-owner of Time Blaster Toys
- Aaron Burch, novelist and U-M lecturer
- Ed Ronco, news director for Interlochen Public Radio
- Mark Huggard, project manager for Jacobs
- Art Krueger, Traverse City utilities director