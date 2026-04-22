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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 22, 2026 at 7:42 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a hunger strike at North Lake Processing Center began on Monday. A reporter for Interlochen Public Radio who's been following the story and a producer for Stateside who spoke with individuals inside the facility gave us insight on what they witnessed.

Then, a vintage toy store in Livonia specializes in '80s and '90s toys. We spoke to the owners about changes in their business model to attract younger folks.

Plus, a U-M lecturer and novelist's eccentric new book imagines a shifting landscape in the Pacific Northwest. We talked to him about the wonders of place.

And, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio on the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting some upgrades. An IPR reporter talked to the plant's utilities director and a project manager went to the plant to find out more about the renovations.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer for Michigan Public
  • Keith Libra, co-owner of Time Blaster Toys and co-host of Time Blaster Toycast
  • Melanie Libra, co-owner of Time Blaster Toys
  • Aaron Burch, novelist and U-M lecturer
  • Ed Ronco, news director for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Mark Huggard, project manager for Jacobs
  • Art Krueger, Traverse City utilities director
Tags
Stateside On Air North Lake Processing CenterstrikeICE detaineesInterlocheniprspecialty toystoyssummernovelMichigan authorsTraverse Citywastewater treatment plantenvironmental regulations
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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