Stateside: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Today on Stateside, a hunger strike at North Lake Processing Center began on Monday. A reporter for Interlochen Public Radio who's been following the story and a producer for Stateside who spoke with individuals inside the facility gave us insight on what they witnessed.

Then, a vintage toy store in Livonia specializes in '80s and '90s toys. We spoke to the owners about changes in their business model to attract younger folks.

Plus, a U-M lecturer and novelist's eccentric new book imagines a shifting landscape in the Pacific Northwest. We talked to him about the wonders of place.

And, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio on the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting some upgrades. An IPR reporter talked to the plant's utilities director and a project manager went to the plant to find out more about the renovations.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: