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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

First, we heard how Lebanese Michiganders are responding to Israeli aggression in Lebanon. Then, Local Impact Reporter Beenish Ahmed spoke with legal experts about the state of immigration courts. We also explored what could be done with Detroit’s vacant lots, with insight from the Center for Community Progress. Plus, author Pattie Eddington joined us to discuss her new memoir, "Don’t Look in the Freezer: The Very Strange Life of a Veterinarian’s Wife", out April 28.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

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Stateside On Air LebanonisraelimmigrationDetroitdetroit vacant propertiesbookVeterinarians
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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