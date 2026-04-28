Stateside: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

First, we heard how Lebanese Michiganders are responding to Israeli aggression in Lebanon. Then, Local Impact Reporter Beenish Ahmed spoke with legal experts about the state of immigration courts. We also explored what could be done with Detroit’s vacant lots, with insight from the Center for Community Progress. Plus, author Pattie Eddington joined us to discuss her new memoir, "Don’t Look in the Freezer: The Very Strange Life of a Veterinarian’s Wife", out April 28.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: