Stateside: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
First, we heard how Lebanese Michiganders are responding to Israeli aggression in Lebanon. Then, Local Impact Reporter Beenish Ahmed spoke with legal experts about the state of immigration courts. We also explored what could be done with Detroit’s vacant lots, with insight from the Center for Community Progress. Plus, author Pattie Eddington joined us to discuss her new memoir, "Don’t Look in the Freezer: The Very Strange Life of a Veterinarian’s Wife", out April 28.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Beenish Ahmed, Local Impact Beat reporter for Michigan Public
- Janell O’Keefe, Associate Director of Technical Assistance at the Center for Community Progress
- Patti Eddington, author of Don’t Look in the Freezer: The Very Strange Life of a Veterinarian’s Wife