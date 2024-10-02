Michigan’s Lebanese-American community is reeling as violence spreads in the Middle East. The scale of Israel’s exponential escalation of war with Hezbollah in Lebanon is hard to fathom as yet more civilians have been caught in the middle. Journalist Razi Jafri has spent the past many months following the personal and political change happening in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck - communities in Michigan that have high populations of Arab Americans.