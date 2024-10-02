-
The group called on the U.S. State Department to act to prevent additional deaths of Americans in Lebanon, days after a Michigan man's family said he was killed there.
Michigan’s Lebanese-American community is reeling as violence spreads in the Middle East. The scale of Israel’s exponential escalation of war with Hezbollah in Lebanon is hard to fathom as yet more civilians have been caught in the middle. Journalist Razi Jafri has spent the past many months following the personal and political change happening in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck - communities in Michigan that have high populations of Arab Americans.
Today, Israel’s invasion in Lebanon and its ripple effect for Lebanese Americans in Michigan.In a year of catalytic political change for Michigan’s Arab American communities, the latest developments overseas represent yet another inflection point, and more pain at civilian deaths.Also: how we talk about immigrants in election years — one scholar on the political endgame of divisive language in this presidential election cycle.