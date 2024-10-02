© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
  • Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    Politics & Government
    Arab American Civil Rights League calls on US to evacuate more Americans from Lebanon
    Kate Wells
    The group called on the U.S. State Department to act to prevent additional deaths of Americans in Lebanon, days after a Michigan man's family said he was killed there.
  • A neon yellow sign reads "YOU WILL NOT ERASE OUR EXISTANCE."
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Lebanese Michiganders reel with Israeli escalation
    Aaron Bush
    Michigan’s Lebanese-American community is reeling as violence spreads in the Middle East. The scale of Israel’s exponential escalation of war with Hezbollah in Lebanon is hard to fathom as yet more civilians have been caught in the middle. Journalist Razi Jafri has spent the past many months following the personal and political change happening in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck - communities in Michigan that have high populations of Arab Americans.
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
    Stateside Staff
    Today, Israel’s invasion in Lebanon and its ripple effect for Lebanese Americans in Michigan.In a year of catalytic political change for Michigan’s Arab American communities, the latest developments overseas represent yet another inflection point, and more pain at civilian deaths.Also: how we talk about immigrants in election years — one scholar on the political endgame of divisive language in this presidential election cycle.