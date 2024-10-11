Stateside Podcast: The history of Arab and Muslim politics in Michigan

Hani Bawardi is an associate professor of history and Arab American studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. His research looks at how Arab American people in Michigan have organized, participated in public life, and what kinds of issues have motivated them over the years.

Bawardi said that in many instances throughout American history, Arab American and Muslim voters have felt like their concerns have been pushed to the side by both parties — and that's true for some voters this election as well. With the current violence in Lebanon and Gaza, many feel conflicted about voting for either party.

"We don't have a mechanism or an outlet for the Arab American vote. So, the voter will go in and say, okay, what's the lesser of two evils? There's that choice. And the other choice is, well, if this country wants Trump, let them have him because we need something else other than Democrats and the Republicans," Bawardi said. "If what's happening in Gaza and Lebanon is ever to be repeated, if there's any chance of that happening again, no. No more Democrats."

