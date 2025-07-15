Here's what you need to know about bad air quality in Michigan

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again causing poor air quality this week in portions of Michigan.

There are several different levels within alerts, including "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which covers people with asthma and other breathing issues. Some Michigan communities have also hit the "unhealthy" level, which covers a broader category of people.

According to Natural Resources Canada, higher than normal temperatures are expected for the remainder of the summer. Drought is expected to increase by mid-July and August, creating weather conditions that elevate fire risk. Wildfire activity is predicted to increase in late summer.

We've gathered some of our past coverage about the Canadian wildfires and how to keep yourself and your family safe when the air quality is bad.

edb3_16 - stock.adobe.com / 538616673 BC Forest Fire and Smoke over the mountain near Hope during a hot sunny summer day. British Columbia, Canada. Wildfire natural disaster

We'll continue to keep you up-to-date on the latest news about air quality in Michigan.