© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSP: Michigan's emergency management work with federal agencies unchanged, despite Trump budget cuts

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 15, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
The inside the Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
The inside the Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center

Michigan State Police say they continue to work with federal agencies to prepare to respond to natural and man-made disasters, despite Trump administration budget cuts to some key agencies.

Some have criticized a slow federal response to the recent deadly flooding in Texas. Critics have linked the response to budget cuts to the National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Trump has defended the federal response saying, “Everyone did an incredible job, under the circumstances.”

Captain Kevin Sweeney is the deputy director of MSP’s emergency management division. He says four FEMA employees remain a part of the state police response to emergencies.

“Unfortunately there are some changes. And we’re not sure long term what that’s going to mean for those four individuals,” Sweeney told reporters during a tour Tuesday of the state emergency operations center, “One of them is actually is just now leaving here at the beginning of August. So we’ll be down to three.”

Despite other cuts to the National Weather Service, Sweeney says the weather bureau’s role in emergency management is unchanged for now.
Tags
Public Safety texasmspMichigan State PoliceDonald TrumpFEMAnational weather service
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody