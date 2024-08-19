© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
  • A Democratic voter uncommitted to President Joe Biden rallies outside of a polling location at Maples Elementary School on February 27.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: "Uncommitted" at the DNC
    Zena Issa
    We explore how dissatisfaction with President Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict fueled the rise of the Uncommitted National Movement, led by the organization Listen to Michigan.
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Monday, August 19, 2024
    Stateside Staff
    Today, we talked to a Detroit Free Press reporter about flaws in the system of recalls on older cars and trucks. Then, we listen to Interlochen Public Radio's national award-winning Points North episode detailing the mission of Anishinaabemowin instructor Kenny Pheasant. Later, we tuned in to The Best Advice Show featuring Olivia Shiller. Plus: what will it take for Kamala Harris to win uncommitted votes?