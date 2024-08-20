© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: "Uncommitted" at the DNC

By Zena Issa,
Laura Weber Davis
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:22 AM EDT
A Democratic voter uncommitted to President Joe Biden rallies outside of a polling location at Maples Elementary School on February 27.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
A Democratic voter uncommitted to President Joe Biden rallies outside of a polling location at Maples Elementary School on February 27.

Michigan voters, particularly Arab and Muslim Americans, have expressed feelings of betrayal by the Democratic Party due to President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. This dissatisfaction led the organization Listen to Michigan to advocate for voting "uncommitted" during the February primary. The movement, which garnered over 100,000 uncommitted votes, has since grown into the Uncommitted National Movement.

Lexi Zeidan, one of the organizers, explains how the uncommitted vote provided a way for people to voice their frustration without abstaining from the polls. She emphasizes the importance of continuing to pressure the Democratic Party to address concerns regarding the Gaza conflict and the U.S. involvement in it.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Lexi Zeidan, founding member of Listen to Michigan

uncommitted votes Election 2024 michigan democrats
Zena Issa
Zena is a senior at the University of Michigan with aspirations of becoming a broadcast journalist. She is interning in the Michigan Public newsroom.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
Latest Episodes