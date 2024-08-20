Stateside Podcast: "Uncommitted" at the DNC

Michigan voters, particularly Arab and Muslim Americans, have expressed feelings of betrayal by the Democratic Party due to President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. This dissatisfaction led the organization Listen to Michigan to advocate for voting "uncommitted" during the February primary. The movement, which garnered over 100,000 uncommitted votes, has since grown into the Uncommitted National Movement.

Lexi Zeidan, one of the organizers, explains how the uncommitted vote provided a way for people to voice their frustration without abstaining from the polls. She emphasizes the importance of continuing to pressure the Democratic Party to address concerns regarding the Gaza conflict and the U.S. involvement in it.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Lexi Zeidan, founding member of Listen to Michigan

