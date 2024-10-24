© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT

Today, we talked to Cindy Gamboa, executive director of MI PODER, a non-profit non-partisan social welfare and civic engagement organization serving Michigan’s Latinx population about economic concerns, the depths of ballot access and the rhetoric of the respective nominees.

Then, we discussed the trials of two marines who were involved with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the capital with Tom Bowman, NPR Pentagon correspondent, and Lauren Hodges, NPR producer, and their two-part episode on the podcast Embedded.

Later, we listened to Michigan Public's Zena Issa and her episode for What the Vote?, a limited run Stateside podcast, that discussed the Uncommitted movement, the motive behind it and what's next.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Cindy Gamboa, executive director of MI PODER
  • Tom Bowman, NPR Pentagon correspondent
  • Lauren Hodges, NPR producer
  • Zena Issa, production assistant for Stateside at Michigan Public
Tags
Stateside NPRJanuary 6marinesMarine Corpsus marine corpstrialLatinosvotingvoting rightspromote the voteWhat the Votevoter registrationvoter participationuncommitted votesArab Americans
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content