Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Today, we talked to Cindy Gamboa, executive director of MI PODER, a non-profit non-partisan social welfare and civic engagement organization serving Michigan’s Latinx population about economic concerns, the depths of ballot access and the rhetoric of the respective nominees.

Then, we discussed the trials of two marines who were involved with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the capital with Tom Bowman, NPR Pentagon correspondent, and Lauren Hodges, NPR producer, and their two-part episode on the podcast Embedded.

Later, we listened to Michigan Public's Zena Issa and her episode for What the Vote?, a limited run Stateside podcast, that discussed the Uncommitted movement, the motive behind it and what's next.

