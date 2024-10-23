Stateside Podcast: How early voting works

In some ways, the November election has already begun, with hundreds of thousands of voters in Michigan having already turned in their absentee ballots, and many others voting early.

Michigan Public followed one absentee ballot's journey through the Canton Township clerk's office. Find that story here.

Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County's clerk, joined Stateside to give some insight into how ballot access has changed things in his corner of the state.

Q: What have you learned from previous election cycles?

It’s important to continually be improving the ballot collection process through every election cycle, Roebuck said. One of his biggest takeaways after the 2020 presidential election was to prioritize transparency.

“You know, engaging with the community and making sure that we are transparent and, you know, doing as much possible outreach and education as we can.”

Roebuck also noted that election officials have had ample time to refine the incorporation of absentee voting and same-day registration, which were established through the 2018 election.

“So we feel ready,” Roebuck said. “We feel prepared.”

Q: How can I return my absentee ballot?

“Voters really do have more options than ever before in terms of returning their absentee ballot,” Roebuck said.

Absentee ballots can be brought to the clerk’s office directly, dropped in a secure drop box, mailed in, or brought to the polling location and cast in the tabulator during early voting or on Election day.

Q: Are there benefits to submitting my ballot before election day?

Roebuck said, from an administrative perspective, many election officials appreciate the additional time to verify signatures.

“So they're looking at the signature on the back of that absentee ballot and making sure that it matches the voter's signature and the qualified voter file,” Roebuck said. “If it doesn't match, they’re making every attempt to reach the voter and make sure that the voter has time to cure that. And so it's important for our voters as well to make sure that you get your ballot in, in a timely way in order to respond to that.”

He also encouraged voters to list their phone number and email address in the absentee ballot application form. That personal info isn’t released to the public, but allows clerks to contact the voter more easily if necessary.

Q: If I live in Ottawa County, and I vote absentee, can I still get an “I voted” sticker?

“You bet,” Roebuck said. “I feel like that's a question on the mind of many voters across the United States. It's really an important part of the American process, is getting that “I voted sticker.” And I'm passionate about it. ”

And yes, Roebuck did order copies of the stickers featuring a werewolf ripping off their tank top.

Hear Roebuck's full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

