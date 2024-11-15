Stateside: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Today, we talked to John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News, about the team, comradery, superstition surrounding the Detroit Lions and whether he believes they will live up to their Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Then, Pranav Malhotra, assistant professor in the department of communication and media at the University of Michigan, discussed how we talk about social media, the relationship between political polarization and social media use, and the things we miss when we only focus on algorithms.

Later, the father-son academic duo of Ronald Brown and Khari Brown, discussed their research on the relationship between Black clergy members and politics for their book, Race and the Power of Sermons on American Politics.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

