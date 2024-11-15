© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST

Today, we talked to John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News, about the team, comradery, superstition surrounding the Detroit Lions and whether he believes they will live up to their Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Then, Pranav Malhotra, assistant professor in the department of communication and media at the University of Michigan, discussed how we talk about social media, the relationship between political polarization and social media use, and the things we miss when we only focus on algorithms.

Later, the father-son academic duo of Ronald Brown and Khari Brown, discussed their research on the relationship between Black clergy members and politics for their book, Race and the Power of Sermons on American Politics.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News
  • Pranav Malhotra, assistant professor in the department of communication and media at the University of Michigan
  • Ronald Brown, professor of political science at Wayne State University and co-author of Race and the Power of Sermons on American Politics
  • Khari Brown, professor of sociology at Wayne State University and co-author of Race and the Power of Sermons on American Politics
Tags
Stateside MichiganfootballDetroitDetroit Lionsclergyafrican americanblack churchPoliticssocial mediapolarizationpolitical divideuncommitted votes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content