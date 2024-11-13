Activists push for Renters' Bill of Rights as Michigan legislature enters "lame duck" session

As Michigan legislative leaders start setting the agenda for their lame duck session, there’s one issue affordable housing advocates hope is on the list: A renters' bill of rights.

Dozens with the group The Rent Is Too Damn High descended on the state capitol to call on Michigan lawmakers to pass a package of bills protecting renters.

Among other things, the bills would:



Overturn a state ban on rent control ordinances

Allow tenants to unionize

Allow tenants to deduct the cost of repairs if their landlord doesn’t make timely fixes

The bills have languished in legislative committees for nearly two years.

At the state capitol Wednesday, activist Julie Vandenboom said she’s worried without the protections in the bills, Michigan renters will be at risk.

“Any of them can be subject to the whims of a sh*tty landlord at any time,” Vandenboom said.

The legislation is facing opposition from business groups that complain, if passed, the bills will increase the cost to landlords.

The activists say there is added urgency in getting the renters' bills passed during the Legislature’s lame duck session.

They are concerned the incoming Republican-controlled state House will be less receptive to renters.

A banner hung by the affordable housing activists at the state capitol read: 30-day notice.

Activist Christopher Crane says they acknowledge time is running out to get the renters' bills passed before the legislative session ends.

“We’re starting winter right now,” said Crane. “This is actually a life-or-death situation for some people.”