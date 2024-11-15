© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Lions' hard-to-fathom excellent season

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Erik Verduzco/AP
/
AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

It's a little scary to trust the Detroit Lions with our collective hearts right now... and yet here we are! A state united behind a team.

The Lions are going into this weekend's game against Jacksonville with an 8-1 record, leading the NFC North. John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News, breaks down what that means for the team, and the state, they come from.

Niyo said fans recognize that this year's team is not like the Same Old Lions of years past. However, it's hard not to remain on edge.

"We are nothing if not a superstitious bunch," Niyo said.

As for the team's tradition of losing on Thanksgiving, Niyo isn't too worried.

"It is the Chicago Bears, the team that just fired its offensive coordinator, may be considering benching its quarterback, a team in disarray," Niyo said. "I think the Lions will make amends for last year's spoiling of dinners and come away victorious this year on Thanksgiving."

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News

