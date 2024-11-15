Stateside Podcast: The Lions' hard-to-fathom excellent season

It's a little scary to trust the Detroit Lions with our collective hearts right now... and yet here we are! A state united behind a team.

The Lions are going into this weekend's game against Jacksonville with an 8-1 record, leading the NFC North. John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News, breaks down what that means for the team, and the state, they come from.

Niyo said fans recognize that this year's team is not like the Same Old Lions of years past. However, it's hard not to remain on edge.

"We are nothing if not a superstitious bunch," Niyo said.

As for the team's tradition of losing on Thanksgiving, Niyo isn't too worried.

"It is the Chicago Bears, the team that just fired its offensive coordinator, may be considering benching its quarterback, a team in disarray," Niyo said. "I think the Lions will make amends for last year's spoiling of dinners and come away victorious this year on Thanksgiving."

John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News