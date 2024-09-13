Stateside: Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

Today on Stateside, we caught up with Michigan Public's Zena Issa about what the hot topics are at ArabCon, whether the "uncommitted" vote is pivoting to Kamala Harris, and what people's expectations are from candidates concerning Israel's war on Hamas.

Then, we talked to Sean Stevens, chief research officer at FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, about the latest college free speech rankings, what findings surprised the authors of the report, and where Michigan's universities fall in the rankings and why.

Later, we listened to an interview by Michigan Public's Tyler Scott regarding profits from name, image, and likeness rights with Terése Whitehead of Altius Sports Partners. She's the head of UM's NIL program. The two discussed how new NCAA regulations impact University of Michigan athletes.

We closed the show by tuning in to a report from Interlochen Public Radio's Michael Livingston on how one town's local journalists resurrected an old newspaper as a non-profit digital newsletter to continue supplying news to their town.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

