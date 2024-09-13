© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we caught up with Michigan Public's Zena Issa about what the hot topics are at ArabCon, whether the "uncommitted" vote is pivoting to Kamala Harris, and what people's expectations are from candidates concerning Israel's war on Hamas.

Then, we talked to Sean Stevens, chief research officer at FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, about the latest college free speech rankings, what findings surprised the authors of the report, and where Michigan's universities fall in the rankings and why.

Later, we listened to an interview by Michigan Public's Tyler Scott regarding profits from name, image, and likeness rights with Terése Whitehead of Altius Sports Partners. She's the head of UM's NIL program. The two discussed how new NCAA regulations impact University of Michigan athletes.

We closed the show by tuning in to a report from Interlochen Public Radio's Michael Livingston on how one town's local journalists resurrected an old newspaper as a non-profit digital newsletter to continue supplying news to their town.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zena Issa, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Sean Stevens, chief research officer at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
  • Tyler Scott, on-air host for Michigan Public
  • Terése Whitehead, NIL executive general manager for the University of Michigan
  • Michael Livingston, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jim Baumann, editor of The Boyne Citizen
  • Michelle Cortright, board secretary of The Boyne Citizen
Stateside University of MichiganArab Americansuncommitted votesKamala Harrisisraelncaastudent athleteseducationcollege educationmichigan educationhigher educationpostsecondary educationfree speechcampus free speechFreedom of Speechschool rankingElection 2024newspaperslocal newspapersnonprofitnewsnews media
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
