Michigan lawmakers propose bills to strengthen tenant rights

A new set of bills in the Michigan Legislature, called the Tenant Empowerment Package, is aimed at giving renters more rights and protections, particularly, sponsors say, when landlords fail to maintain safe and livable housing conditions.

The package consists of four bills:



Senate Bills 19 and 20, which would allow renters to withhold rent or hire and deduct repair costs from their rent if landlords don’t respond to safety-related repair requests within 48 hours.

Senate Bill 21 would require landlords to give 90 days’ notice before raising rent on lease renewals.

Senate Bill 22 would allow security deposits to be returned electronically.

The overarching goal, supporters said, is to address Michigan’s housing crisis by empowering tenants and improving the state’s aging and deteriorating housing stock.

“This bill is really making sure that we are targeting and holding accountable those who are bad actors,” said Remy Gelderloos, deputy chief of staff for state Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), one of the bill sponsors.

“At the end of the day, this solution is good for tenants, it's good for those responsible landlords, and it's good for the health of our housing market overall," Gelderloos said.

She explained the 48-hour repair window was selected to balance tenant safety with the realities of property maintenance.

“This is critical to someone’s life and safety,” she said, “but we also need to understand and work with landlords, property owners, and others in the industry because sometimes it takes time.”

The legislation comes amid growing concern over Michigan’s deteriorating rental housing.

In Lansing alone, hundreds of properties have been “red-tagged” or deemed uninhabitable due to safety concerns.

“We’re seeing similar things across the state,” Gelderloos added. “And we want to try to nip away at the overall housing crisis. This is one direct way that makes sense.”

The package also proposes that landlords be required to address mold and pest issues within 72 hours.

The bills have passed through committee and are now headed to the full Senate for a vote.