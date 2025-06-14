Rodeo tries to expand audience in Michigan

Friday night, a mile-long line of cars and trucks snaked down a two lane road northwest of Flint.

It’s a big rodeo weekend at the Genesee County fairgrounds.

But it’s a rodeo with a different beat.

The Midwest Invitational Rodeo is aimed at expanding interest in bull riding, barrel racing and other rodeo events, especially among African Americans.

The rodeo travels to places where local audiences are not part of the usual rodeo circuit.

18-year-old Jevon Sneed is a bull rider from Illinois. Sneed said he wants to pursue a career riding bulls, despite the danger.

“I don’t think negative ever. Especially when it comes to rodeo, because you can get hurt doing anything — including bull riding,” said Sneed as he prepped to ride. “You just got to look at the positive side.”

16-year-old Ania Hawkins is also from Illinois. She’s been barrel racing for five years. She wants to someday reach the pinnacle of her sport.

“I want to be known for this, because it’s not like there’s a lot of Black people that you see doing this,” said Hawkins. "It’s like, I just want to be something.”

Nicole Scott owns the Midwest Invitational Rodeo. She said Black cowboys are an important part of America’s history.

“We were the original cowboy, cowgirl,” said Scott, “But it’s open to everyone.”