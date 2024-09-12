House Republicans talk up “Mission for Michigan” in Lansing

Lowering state income taxes, more police spending, and deregulation are among the top priorities for Michigan House Republicans should they win back control of the chamber.

Those items are all part of what the House Republican Campaign Committee is calling the Mission for Michigan. The committee is planning a statewide tour to promote the plan ahead of November’s general election.

Representative Bryan Posthumus (R-Rockford) said it will involve “a multiple-pronged approach.”

“It’s going to be a combination of roundtable conversations, with just random conversations with people walking in at a grocery store and across a multitude of industries,” Posthumus said during a press conference Thursday.

Overall, there are ten points in the plan. Largely, they focus on the economy, education, and energy policy.

Representative Ann Bollin (R-Brighton) said it’s more than an election year strategy.

“This is a path forward. This is a combination of already conducted focus groups, being in our districts, talking to people, talking to each other, sitting through committee hearings, hearing the reaction of these bills and these policy changes,” Bollin said.

Despite the praise of the priorities list and claims that it had brought bipartisan support according to internal polling, it could be difficult for Republicans to get it through. That’s even if they succeed in taking back the Michigan House.

That’s because Democrats will remain in control of the state Senate and governor’s office.

Meanwhile, both sides of the aisle have accused the other of refusing to work in a bipartisan manner.