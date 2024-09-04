© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

How third party candidates will help decide the presidential race in Michigan

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
Image of Robert F. Kennedy Junior, Jill Stein and Cornel West
Ross D. Franklin, Alex Brandon, Damian Dovarganes (File)
/
AP Photos
Will RFK Jr., Jill Stein and Cornel West be 2024’s election spoilers?

A Michigan Court of Claims judge acted quickly this week to deny Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request to be removed from the state’s presidential ballot. That’s after Kennedy suspended his campaign to back Republican nominee former President Donald Trump late last month.

Kennedy wants a court to reverse the determination of election officials in the Secretary of State’s office that he missed the deadline for removing his name as the nominee of the Natural Law Party of Michigan. Kennedy is trying to end his candidacy in Michigan and other swing states where he could siphon support from former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

If history is any guide, it is highly unlikely that Kennedy would win Michigan’s 15 electoral votes but that doesn’t mean he can’t affect the outcome of the race. In 2016, for example, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost Michigan by 10,704 voters to former President Donald Trump while Green Party nominee Jill Stein received 51,463 votes.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta speak with Brooking Institution’s Elaine Kamarck, author of “Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know About How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates,” about the role of third parties this election cycle.

And, finally, this week, as promised, a look at the winners of this year’s “I voted” sticker competition. Such a total hoot! Shoot us an email and let us know which sticker you’re going to be choosing this election season! We’re at politics@michiganpublic.org.

It's Just Politics Election 2024 Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
