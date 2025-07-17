It’s time to take a stand for this trusted public service you rely on.

This is a critical week for public media.

The U.S. Senate has approved the Trump administration's $9 billion rescission package, which is aimed at clawing back funds already approved for public radio and television. In a "vote-a-rama" session that lasted into the early hours of Thursday, amendments were introduced before the package was approved in a 51 to 48 vote. The bill now moves back to the House for final consideration.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which acts as a conduit for federal money to NPR, PBS, and their member stations, stands to lose $1.1 billion dollar meant to fund it for the next two years.

This is an extraordinary moment — one that could have devastating impacts on public broadcasting across the country. More than 70% of federal funding for public radio and TV comes directly to local non-commercial stations.

The CPB costs taxpayers only about $1.60 per person, each year.

Right now, your voice matters.