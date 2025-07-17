It’s time to take a stand for this trusted public service you rely on.
This is a critical week for public media.
The U.S. Senate has approved the Trump administration's $9 billion rescission package, which is aimed at clawing back funds already approved for public radio and television. In a "vote-a-rama" session that lasted into the early hours of Thursday, amendments were introduced before the package was approved in a 51 to 48 vote. The bill now moves back to the House for final consideration.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which acts as a conduit for federal money to NPR, PBS, and their member stations, stands to lose $1.1 billion dollar meant to fund it for the next two years.
This is an extraordinary moment — one that could have devastating impacts on public broadcasting across the country. More than 70% of federal funding for public radio and TV comes directly to local non-commercial stations.
The CPB costs taxpayers only about $1.60 per person, each year.
Right now, your voice matters.
To continue this work, we need you to speak up and step forward. Here's how you can help:
1. Support Michigan Public directly by making a donation.
2. Sign up for email alerts from Michigan Public so you never miss an update. You can do that here.
2. Spread the word. Forward this page or that email above to someone who values independent local news.
3. Speak up via Protect My Public Media, the nonprofit public media advocacy organization.
And if you're already a member, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.
Building our donor base right now is one of the most powerful ways you can protect public media’s future. It gives us the stability to plan, the courage to innovate, and the independence to keep public service at the center of everything we do.
We are needed. You are needed. And together, we will keep showing up for Michigan and for the country.
What you need to know now:
- Congress extended federal funding for the CPB through fiscal year 2027 in February. Federal funding for government programs, including support for public media, is currently authorized under a Continuing Resolution. Both the U.S. House and Senate passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend FY2024 federal funding levels through the rest of FY2025, with a few alterations and adjustments. It includes level funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (the two-year advance to FY 2027), as well as Interconnection and the Next Generation Warning System.
- Last year, Michigan Public received 6.5% (over $500,000) of its budget from the CPB.
- The FCC launched an investigation into the underwriting practices of NPR and PBS, and their member stations. In announcing the investigation, the FCC chairman expressly indicated his opinion that NPR and PBS should no longer receive taxpayer dollars.
- The Presidents and CEOs of NPR and PBS, Katherine Maher and Paula Kerger, testified at a Congressional Oversight DOGE subcommittee (Marjorie Taylor Greene R-GA, Chair) hearing on federal funding of public media and bias in content on March 26.