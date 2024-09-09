A new poll finds a surprising presidential choice for Muslim American voters in Michigan

A new poll finds an unexpected popular choice for president among Muslim-American voters in Michigan.

The survey by the Council on American Islamic Relations finds 40% of Muslim-American voters in Michigan say they support Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump (18%) and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (12%) trail far behind in the poll.

“Jill Stein is polling very strong from previous Democratic voters…independent voters,” said Robert McCaw, CAIR’s director of Government Affairs, “And we also see that she’s pulled away from some traditionally voting Republican.”

According to the poll, Michigan is something of an outlier.

Nationally, Harris and Stein each are polling at about 29% among Muslim American voters surveyed. Harris is leading in some other battleground states (Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania), while Stein is leading in others (Wisconsin and Arizona).

Jill Stein is scheduled to address a major Arab American conference this week in Dearborn. Dr. Cornel West, another independent presidential candidate is also scheduled to speak at the event. West is polling a distant fourth in the survey of Muslim American voters, at around 4%.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they were undecided or not voting.