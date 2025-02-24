Stateside: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, co-hosts of "It's Just Politics," joined us to discuss the newly elected leaders of Michigan's Democratic and Republican parties and what they might contribute.

Additionally, Christopher Johnson, a fill-in host at Michigan Public, introduced us to Dwight Stackhouse, a Detroit storyteller whose journey has taken him from the stage to becoming friends with James Baldwin and beyond.

During the 2024 Presidential election, a significant portion of the Arab-American community in Michigan opted for an uncommitted vote. Khalil Al-Hajal, the Deputy Opinion Editor for the Detroit Free Press, spoke with Stateside about the reactions of Michigan's Arab-American and Muslim-American communities to the Trump administration.

Lastly, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio shared a story about a sauna festival happening in northern Michigan.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

