Thousands gather for 35th Iceman Cometh Challenge

About 5,000 mountain bikers from across the globe gathered in Northern Michigan on the weekend of November 1st for the Iceman Cometh Challenge: a 30 mile point-to-point race through the woods.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public Another wave of about 100 riders prepares to walk up to the start line.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public "Not many people are having races past the beginning of November, which is, I think where it's a nice fit for the state," Kat Paye, CEO of the Festival Foundation, said. "Saying, 'Hey, we're the end.... Ride Blood, Sweat, and Beers, ride Peak to Peak, ride Ore to Shore. Get all through that; end your season with us."

The trail varies year to year, but it always starts at the Kalkaska airport, and ends at Timber Ridge Resort, a campground in Traverse City. This year’s race, which took place on November 1st, was a little over 30 miles.

Kat Paye is the CEO of the Festival Foundation, which organizes both the race and the National Cherry Festival. The Iceman, she said, is “its own culture,” created by a local named Steve Brown 35 years ago.

“He just loves the sport,” Paye said. “He does it out of pure love. And he started it with hamburgers in the parking lot for $10. You got to go ride the course that he created, and have a hamburger at the end.”

Starting at 9:15 in the morning on race day, waves of about 100 riders are sent off from the start line every three minutes. The 2024 race saw 48 waves of riders, plus six additional waves of riders under 18, plus two waves of Category 1, professional level riders.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public. About 5,000 riders register for the race each year. Hundreds of bikers, along with their loved ones, wait for their wave to be sent off from the start line.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public A rider makes his way across the finish line.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public Amy Nowakowski (left) and Katie Newell (right) wait for their wave to be called to the start line. Both raced the Iceman for the first time this November. "I wanted to have motivation to continue to ride all year long, so this was it," Nowakowski said.

Bob Schultz, a 68-year-old rider from Grand Rapids, finished 11th out of 65 racers in his age group. While not a pro rider, he said he’s been racing the Iceman for 28 years.

“You learn something new every year,” Schultz said. “And you think you would learn from your mistakes, but you never do.”

At the finish line in Cedar Ridge Resort, 10,000 to 15,000 friends, family members, race-lovers, and riders gather to celebrate with music, food trucks, and beer. Thousands of racers will return for next year’s Iceman, hoping to go even faster.