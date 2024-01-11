Beth WeilerNewsroom Intern
Beth Weiler is a newsroom intern covering the environment. She has degrees in Ecosystem Science and English from the University of Michigan and loves writing as much as studying pollinators and salamanders. She enjoys practicing nature photography, gardening, listening to electronic music, and adventuring with her dog, Birdie.
New research from the University of Michigan demonstrates that Americans are more likely to support emission reduction policies when they learn about domestic climate migrants; they are less likely to act if stories are about international climate migrants.
Detroit, Lansing, and Pontiac public school systems each received $5,925,000 in federal grant money from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program. The money will be used to purchase fifteen clean-powered school buses each.
The North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest national trail and was recently designated a unit of the National Park Service. Michigan is home to the most trail miles of any state that it crosses.
Lake sturgeon was designated as a threatened species in Michigan in 1994, prompting recovery efforts. Researchers from the Grand Rapids Public Museum and partner organizations have recently found the fish in the Grand River.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been working to secure a conservation easement in the western Upper Peninsula. Recently awarded grants worth one million dollars will help with the project.
The U.S. EPA recently proposed improvements to its Lead and Copper Rule. Michigan is already complying with the proposed improvements and has some of the most stringent lead and copper rules in the country, state officials say.
Oak wilt is a fungal disease that can kill oak trees. Winter is the best time to trim oak trees to prevent spread of the disease.
A package of bills in the Senate would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.
A respiratory illness is spreading between dogs in other states; no cases have been confirmed in Michigan, but vets are encouraging dog owners to look out for symptoms.
The hemlock woolly adelgid has now been found in seven Michigan counties. It threatens ornamental hemlock trees and hemlock forests statewide.