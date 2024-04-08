© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Missed Monday's solar eclipse? See it in photos.

Michigan Public | By Beth Weiler,
Lester Graham
Published April 8, 2024 at 8:47 PM EDT
different phases of the sun during a solar eclipse
1 of 5  — DSC_4221.JPG
Lester Graham / Michigan Public
different phases of the sun during a solar eclipse
2 of 5  — DSC_4230.JPG
Lester Graham / Michigan Public
different phases of the sun during a solar eclipse
3 of 5  — DSC_4220.JPG
Lester Graham / Michigan Public
different phases of the sun during a solar eclipse
4 of 5  — DSC_4200.JPG
Lester Graham / Michigan Public
different phases of the sun during a solar eclipse
5 of 5  — DSC_4194.JPG
Lester Graham / Michigan Public
A main sitting in a wheel chair looks up at the sky while wearing special solar eclipse glasses.
Beth Weiler
/
Michigan Public
Bernard Corney, 92, looks up at the sky while wearing special solar eclipse glasses.

Monday's solar eclipse passed through a tiny slice of southeastern Michigan, but it covered a bigger chunk of northern Ohio.

Michigan Public's Beth Weiler chased the path of totality to a truck stop outside Sandusky, Ohio. Bernard Corney was there too. He traveled from Westland, in Wayne County.

"First eclipse of my life. I'm 92," Corney said. "I'll never see it again!"

Jeff Liebzeit came from Shelby Township and said simply that the trip was, “worth it.”

Traffic from Michigan to Ohio was heavy as people drove toward the band of eclipse totality. After it was over, everyone was headed back to Michigan at the same time. Traffic was heavy or stop-and-go on every thoroughfare through Toledo as well as other routes along Michigan's southern border.

five images showing the different phases of the eclipse from left to right.
Beth Weiler / Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public

The next time a solar eclipse's path of totality will pass through Michigan? September 14, 2099.
Beth Weiler
Beth Weiler is a newsroom intern covering the environment.
See stories by Beth Weiler
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
