Missed Monday's solar eclipse? See it in photos.

Bernard Corney, 92, looks up at the sky while wearing special solar eclipse glasses.

Monday's solar eclipse passed through a tiny slice of southeastern Michigan, but it covered a bigger chunk of northern Ohio.

Michigan Public's Beth Weiler chased the path of totality to a truck stop outside Sandusky, Ohio. Bernard Corney was there too. He traveled from Westland, in Wayne County.

"First eclipse of my life. I'm 92," Corney said. "I'll never see it again!"

Jeff Liebzeit came from Shelby Township and said simply that the trip was, “worth it.”

Traffic from Michigan to Ohio was heavy as people drove toward the band of eclipse totality. After it was over, everyone was headed back to Michigan at the same time. Traffic was heavy or stop-and-go on every thoroughfare through Toledo as well as other routes along Michigan's southern border.

The next time a solar eclipse's path of totality will pass through Michigan? September 14, 2099.