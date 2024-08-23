Stateside: Friday, August 23, 2024

On this Friday's edition of Stateside, we heard from an uncommitted Michigan delegate that attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. We listened to her interpretation of the convention and her thoughts on the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris earning the support of previously uncommitted voters.

Then, we talked with a West Michigan book store owner about banned reading materials, her new book, This Book is Dangerous: A Reading Journal, and her shop that helps younger readers expand their literary horizons.

We closed the show speaking with the founders of Detroit Sandwich Party. The celebration of sandwiches is coming to Detroit's Eastern Market on Sunday, September 1.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

