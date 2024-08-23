© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, August 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT

On this Friday's edition of Stateside, we heard from an uncommitted Michigan delegate that attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. We listened to her interpretation of the convention and her thoughts on the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris earning the support of previously uncommitted voters.

Then, we talked with a West Michigan book store owner about banned reading materials, her new book, This Book is Dangerous: A Reading Journal, and her shop that helps younger readers expand their literary horizons.

We closed the show speaking with the founders of Detroit Sandwich Party. The celebration of sandwiches is coming to Detroit's Eastern Market on Sunday, September 1.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rima Mohammed, Michigan professor of pharmacy from Ann Arbor, and delegate at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
  • Nicole Lintemuth, proprietor of Bettie’s Pages book store in Lowell and author of This Book is Dangerous: A Reading Journal
  • Carlos Parisi, Detroit Sandwich Week founder, Sandwich Party organizer and host of the Sandwich Talk podcast
  • Will McDowell, Detroit Sandwich Party organizer
  • Bekah Galang, Detroit Sandwich Party organizer
Tags
Stateside democratsDemocratic conventionsmichigan democratsDemocratic PartyMichigan Democratic PartydncKamala Harrisuncommitted votesArab Americansvotersvoter participationbookbooksmichigan booksbook storebanned booksyoung adult booksbookstorebookstoressandwich competitionDetroiteastern marketFood
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
    Politics & Government
    Michigan on full display at the DNC
    Zoe Clark
    In this week’s It’s Just Politics newsletter, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta dig into this week’s Democratic National Convention, former President Donald Trump’s visit to Michigan, and take a look at the upcoming state conventions this weekend.
  • A photo inside a library
    News
    MI Library Association launches campaign to counter book bans
    Sarah Cwiek
    The campaign encourages people to get involved in efforts to protect libraries from book bans, and tools to help them do that. It comes as public libraries in Michigan and across the country are facing growing organized efforts to ban books some people object to, especially books that deal with themes like racism, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
  • How Your Sandwich Changed The World
    Adam Cole
    What road did your lunch travel before it reached your plate? NPR's latest animated video follows a BLT from the fields where it began its journey.