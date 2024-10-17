© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:47 PM EDT

On this Stateside episode, we heard from Michigan voters on their feelings about abortion and reproductive rights. Then, a lifelong Dearborn resident described how he is processing and communicating with family in Lebanon as Israeli attacks increase. We closed with the latest episode of the Stateside podcast What The Vote. We learned how Gen Z voters feel about reproductive rights as a political issue.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public's Mid-Michigan reporter
  • Bilal Beydoun, Dearborn resident of Lebanese descent
  • Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso, What the Vote producer and Stateside production assistant
