Stateside: Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Today, we talked to Adonis Flores, training director for Michigan United Action, about the importance of voter-to-voter communications, LGBTQ issues in the upcoming election, and how much attention, positive or negative, the community has been getting from candidates.

Then, we listened to Michigan Public's Tyler Scott talk to Joshua Lipnik, the person behind the X (formerly Twitter) account "Midwest Modern."

After that, we tune in to Interlochen Public Radio's Izzy Ross' report on how a Traverse City attorney got recognized by the Sierra Club for helping move the nation off of coal.

Later, we discussed why the Arab American Civil Rights League believes the federal government isn't doing enough to help U.S. citizens and green card holders get out of Lebanon, and the conditions in the country, with Mariam Charara, executive director of the civil rights league.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

