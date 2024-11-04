© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Election day: a reporter's expectations

By Kalloli Bhatt,
April Van BurenLaura Weber Davis
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST
"I Voted" stickers strewn across a surface.
Element5 Digital via Unsplash

Today, we talked to Hayley Harding, a journalist for VoteBeat, a non-profit newsroom that reports on elections and voting, about Michigan's voter records and how votes are counted and certified.

While it may seem like there is a disparity between registered voters and census numbers, Harding said the difference lies between active voters - those who have voted for the past two federal election cycles - and registered voters.

"The vast majority of people on the inactive voter list are people who have moved to another state," said Harding. "Maybe they have died and the state has not been able to confirm their death yet, and so they just haven't been removed from the rolls yet."

Hear Hayley Harding's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hayley Harding, repoter for VoteBeat
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
