Stateside Podcast: Election day: a reporter's expectations

Today, we talked to Hayley Harding, a journalist for VoteBeat, a non-profit newsroom that reports on elections and voting, about Michigan's voter records and how votes are counted and certified.

While it may seem like there is a disparity between registered voters and census numbers, Harding said the difference lies between active voters - those who have voted for the past two federal election cycles - and registered voters.

"The vast majority of people on the inactive voter list are people who have moved to another state," said Harding. "Maybe they have died and the state has not been able to confirm their death yet, and so they just haven't been removed from the rolls yet."

Hear Hayley Harding's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

