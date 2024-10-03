© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Lebanese Michiganders reel with Israeli escalation

By Aaron Bush,
Laura Weber Davis
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:19 AM EDT
A neon yellow sign reads "YOU WILL NOT ERASE OUR EXISTANCE."
Rachel Ishikawa
/
Michigan Radio
Pro-Palestine protestors gather in Dearborn in late 2023.

Michigan-based documentarian Razi Jafri has been following the political movement brewing in southeast Michigan's Arab American and Muslism populations over the escalating wars between Israel and Gaza, and Israel and Lebanon.

His current work focuses on the "Uncommitted" movement in the communities of Dearborn, Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights.

In an election year that could come down to the wire, those votes will matter. But the context of Jafri's documentary is larger than just Michigan; for that matter, its scope extends beyond the election. For Jafri and the communities he documents, this is a cause that spans decades, "Whether you go back to 1978, the first invasion of Lebanon from Israel [...] to the nearly 20-year occupation between 1982 to 2000, the community has felt extreme pain over all of these occupations, and bombardments and campaigns."

Add to that the pain and loss that these communities have been experiencing as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the full range of their perspectives begin to come into focus. To better recognize how they've been impacted and what the Uncommitted Movement has done for communities, we will all have to wait for Jafri's documentary. For the full interview, click on the links below.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Razi Jafri, Hamtramck-based documentarian and journalist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Stateside DearbornLebanonIsrael/Gaza 2023
Aaron Bush
Aaron Bush is a production assistant with Stateside and a PhD candidate at the University of Michigan's joint program in English and Education.
See stories by Aaron Bush
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
