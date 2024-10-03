Stateside Podcast: Lebanese Michiganders reel with Israeli escalation

Michigan-based documentarian Razi Jafri has been following the political movement brewing in southeast Michigan's Arab American and Muslism populations over the escalating wars between Israel and Gaza, and Israel and Lebanon.

His current work focuses on the "Uncommitted" movement in the communities of Dearborn, Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights.

In an election year that could come down to the wire, those votes will matter. But the context of Jafri's documentary is larger than just Michigan; for that matter, its scope extends beyond the election. For Jafri and the communities he documents, this is a cause that spans decades, "Whether you go back to 1978, the first invasion of Lebanon from Israel [...] to the nearly 20-year occupation between 1982 to 2000, the community has felt extreme pain over all of these occupations, and bombardments and campaigns."

Add to that the pain and loss that these communities have been experiencing as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the full range of their perspectives begin to come into focus. To better recognize how they've been impacted and what the Uncommitted Movement has done for communities, we will all have to wait for Jafri's documentary. For the full interview, click on the links below.

Razi Jafri, Hamtramck-based documentarian and journalist

