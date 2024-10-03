Arab American Civil Rights League calls on US to evacuate more Americans from Lebanon

The Arab American Civil Rights League called on the U.S. to do more to help American citizens and green card holders trapped in Lebanon, announcing it had filed a class action suit against the U.S. State Department on Thursday.

It feels like the U.S. has “turned a blind eye on their own people,” said Jenna Chami, speaking on behalf of family members in Lebanon. “It makes me wonder if this was another group of American citizens, if the response would be quicker. My family, and many families facing this crisis, feel like they're being treated as second class citizens.”

The announcement comes in the wake of reports that a Michigan man was killed in Lebanon earlier this week, according to his family. "We're going to see a lot of this, and this is why we're doing this now," said Nabih Ayad, chairman and founder of the civil rights group.

"We need them to move quickly to get these citizens. And obviously, we want all people out of harm's way. But we definitely want our United States citizens and green card holders that have a right to return to the United States, to be out of harm's way. That's their duty."

On Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. is “working 24/7 to help provide U.S. citizens in Lebanon with as many options as possible to depart,” including making 1,400 commercial airline seats available in the past week, and chartering two flights with a total of 250 Americans and their immediate family members on Wednesday and Thursday.

But in Dearborn, Chami said her American family members have been trying to leave Lebanon unsuccessfully for almost two weeks, despite seeking help from the State Department.

“They’ve been unable to find flights, or had their flights canceled,” she said. “They have not gotten any answers from the State Department. They're doing everything they're told and filling out all the necessary paperwork requested, and the requests go unanswered. … When reaching out to the U.S. embassy, they are told that they have to charter their own flights. But again, it's hard to get flights when they're unavailable and outrageously expensive.”

Miller acknowledged that the price of commercial flights out of Beirut “have been extremely high,” with only one airline continuing to operate flights. “And we know that's very difficult for some people. But I will tell you, that's one of the reasons why we organize our own flights, because we do recognize a number of people just can't afford to pay those flights.”

The U.S.-chartered flights cost $283 or less for passengers, Miller said, and loans were available for those who couldn’t afford them.

At the State Department briefing Thursday, Miller was asked about the ACRL press conference, and whether the U.S. was doing enough to help Americans in Lebanon. While Miller declined to comment on the lawsuit, he said the State Department as “been advising American citizens to leave for months now.”

“We do recognize that a number of American citizens do not wish to leave,” Miller said. “They have family members in Lebanon, and many of them are dual citizens, have lived there for a number of years. So we are also offering loans to U.S. citizens who may wish to stay in Lebanon, but want to instead relocate to a safer destination inside Lebanon.”

But the U.S. could still be doing far more to help Americans in Lebanon, according to Ayad.

“It's especially agitating when you consider our greatest ally, Israel, is the one doing the bombardment,” he said Thursday. “Tell them, ‘Hold off so we can remove our citizens.’ It's simple as that.”

The ACRL also announced it had created a national hotline for U.S. citizens in need of evacuation assistance. “Those requiring help can call 877-LEB-EVAC (1-877-532-3822) to receive support and guidance.”