Stateside: Monday, May 4, 2026

Today on Stateside, the ongoing conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel is contributing to volatility in global oil markets. Soaring gas prices in the U.S. have some consumers rethinking their stance on electric vehicles. We talked to a reporter for The Upshot at The New York Times about EV trends and shifting attitudes.

Plus, Michigan's push to offer free pre-K for every 4-year-old is being tested in a new way: by bringing the program to home-based child care settings. An education reporter for Bridge Michigan spoke to us about what the pilot program is trying to learn.

Then, a new episode of On Hand digs into Michigan’s 10‑cent bottle deposit and whether it’s still delivering on what it promised.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: