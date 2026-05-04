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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, May 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the ongoing conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel is contributing to volatility in global oil markets. Soaring gas prices in the U.S. have some consumers rethinking their stance on electric vehicles. We talked to a reporter for The Upshot at The New York Times about EV trends and shifting attitudes.

Plus, Michigan's push to offer free pre-K for every 4-year-old is being tested in a new way: by bringing the program to home-based child care settings. An education reporter for Bridge Michigan spoke to us about what the pilot program is trying to learn.

Then, a new episode of On Hand digs into Michigan’s 10‑cent bottle deposit and whether it’s still delivering on what it promised.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Francesca Paris, reporter, The Upshot at The New York Times
  • Isabel Lohman, education reporter at Bridge Michigan
  • Susan Collins, president of the Container Recycling Institute
  • Shelie Miller, Jonathan W. Bulkley Collegiate Professor of Sustainable Systems at the University of Michigan; co-director, Center for Sustainable Systems
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan gas pricesiran warEVschild careeducation fundingpre-kmichigan educationOn HandMichigan bottle billbottle and can depositsustainability
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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