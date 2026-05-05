Stateside: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Today on Stateside, the Detroit Pistons are advancing to the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. We talked with the Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News about their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Plus, this month marks 108 years since Michigan banned alcohol. An author of several books on Detroit history shared the story of the gang that led rumrunning in Detroit during Prohibition.

Then, an Ann Arbor–based Catholic order is home to a Catholic sister who co-launched a podcast earlier this year. The co-host of "Dominican Sisters Open Mic" joined us to talk about going viral and how she’s shedding light on life as a Catholic sister.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: