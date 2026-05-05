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Stateside: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the Detroit Pistons are advancing to the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. We talked with the Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News about their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Plus, this month marks 108 years since Michigan banned alcohol. An author of several books on Detroit history shared the story of the gang that led rumrunning in Detroit during Prohibition.

Then, an Ann Arbor–based Catholic order is home to a Catholic sister who co-launched a podcast earlier this year. The co-host of "Dominican Sisters Open Mic" joined us to talk about going viral and how she’s shedding light on life as a Catholic sister.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Coty M Davis, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News
  • Dan Austin, author of several books about Detroit history, writer for the Historic Detroit Substack
  • Sister Miriam Holzman, Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, a Catholic order based in Ann Arbor
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Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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