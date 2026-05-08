Stateside: Friday, May 8, 2026

Today, Violet Ikonomova from the Detroit Free Press brought us the story of a Chaldean Michigander who was deported and has been living in Iraq for many months. Although Sanan Atou was born in Iraq, he doesn't qualify as a citizen in Iraq or the United States. Now he’s living in hiding in Iraq, with many open questions about his future.

We also revisited our conversation with Olympic gymnast Fredrick Richard, who graduated from the University of Michigan this month. We spoke with Fredrick after he returned from the 2024 games in Paris.

Plus, the latest episode of Michigan Public's Beyond the Shore, a limited-run podcast about the Great Lakes. This time, Michigan Public’s Dustin Dwyer learned about surfing on Lake Michigan … by trying it himself.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

