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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, May 8, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today, Violet Ikonomova from the Detroit Free Press brought us the story of a Chaldean Michigander who was deported and has been living in Iraq for many months. Although Sanan Atou was born in Iraq, he doesn't qualify as a citizen in Iraq or the United States. Now he’s living in hiding in Iraq, with many open questions about his future.

We also revisited our conversation with Olympic gymnast Fredrick Richard, who graduated from the University of Michigan this month. We spoke with Fredrick after he returned from the 2024 games in Paris.

Plus, the latest episode of Michigan Public's Beyond the Shore, a limited-run podcast about the Great Lakes. This time, Michigan Public’s Dustin Dwyer learned about surfing on Lake Michigan … by trying it himself.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Violet Ikonomova, investigative reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Frederick Richard, U.S. Olympic gymnast and University of Michigan graduating senior
  • Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter for Michigan Public
  • Jodi Westrick, director of digital audiences for Michigan Public
  • Rebecca Williams, senior editor for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air chaldeansdeportationIraqolympicsUSA GymnasticsUniversity of Michiganlake michigansurfing
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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