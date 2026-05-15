Stateside: Friday, May 15, 2026

Today we feature the latest episode of Michigan Public’s Beyond the Shore, a limited-run podcast about the Great Lakes. This time, we head to Lake Erie to learn about sturgeon — why their numbers have declined over the years, and what some people are doing to help restore the species.

Plus, there’s a new theatre troupe in Grand Rapids unlike any other in the state: productions performed entirely in Spanish. Latino artists are coming together to launch the Michigan Hispanic Theater Company — the first Spanish-language theatre company in the city of Grand Rapids. The troupe is holding auditions this weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Kate Furby, environmental reporter at Michigan Public

Rebecca Williams, senior editor for Michigan Public

Abi Villareal, co-founder of the Michigan Hispanic Theatre Company

Citlali Garcia, co-founder of the Michigan Hispanic Theatre Company

