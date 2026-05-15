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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, May 15, 2026

Published May 15, 2026 at 7:28 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today we feature the latest episode of Michigan Public’s Beyond the Shore, a limited-run podcast about the Great Lakes. This time, we head to Lake Erie to learn about sturgeon — why their numbers have declined over the years, and what some people are doing to help restore the species.

Plus, there’s a new theatre troupe in Grand Rapids unlike any other in the state: productions performed entirely in Spanish. Latino artists are coming together to launch the Michigan Hispanic Theater Company — the first Spanish-language theatre company in the city of Grand Rapids. The troupe is holding auditions this weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Kate Furby, environmental reporter at Michigan Public
Rebecca Williams, senior editor for Michigan Public
Abi Villareal, co-founder of the Michigan Hispanic Theatre Company
Citlali Garcia, co-founder of the Michigan Hispanic Theatre Company

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