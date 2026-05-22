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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, May 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, what proposed funding cuts at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would mean for research being done on the Great Lakes. The changes would impact work being done through the Great Lakes Observing System, a nonprofit that shares data with forecasters, emergency responders, shipping operators and water managers across the lakes.

Then, we'll share the latest episode of Beyond The Shore. The team heads to Lake Superior to meet the communities who care for the lake and its residents.

Plus, how local governments across Michigan are handling the development of utility-scale battery energy storage projects.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jennifer Boehme, CEO of GLOS
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter for Michigan Public's West Michigan Bureau
  • Jodi Westrick, Director of Digital Audiences
  • Rebecca Williams, senor editor for Michigan Public
  • Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air noaaGreat Lakes Observing Systemlakeslake superior
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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