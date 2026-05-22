Stateside: Friday, May 22, 2026

Today on Stateside, what proposed funding cuts at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would mean for research being done on the Great Lakes. The changes would impact work being done through the Great Lakes Observing System, a nonprofit that shares data with forecasters, emergency responders, shipping operators and water managers across the lakes.

Then, we'll share the latest episode of Beyond The Shore. The team heads to Lake Superior to meet the communities who care for the lake and its residents.

Plus, how local governments across Michigan are handling the development of utility-scale battery energy storage projects.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: