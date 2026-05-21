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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, May 21, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has dropped out of the race for Michigan governor. Michigan Public's Political Director gave us the latest.

Then, Detroit 911 dispatchers are experiencing burnout as a result of underfunding. A reporter for Reveal shared how the dispatchers are advocating for change in Washington D.C.

Last, how the now extinct Passenger Pigeon once made the Great Lakes their home. An episode of Points North tells the story of their existence and legacy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Public's Political Director
  • Byard Duncan, reporter for Reveal
  • Dan Wanschura, host of the Points North podcast for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Ellie Katz, Points North producer and environment reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
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Stateside On Air Mike Duggangovernor's rac emichigan governorindependent candidatesmichigan governor's raceDetroitPoints NorthiprInterlochenEnvironmentbirdsRashida Tlaib
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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