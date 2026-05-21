Stateside: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Today on Stateside, former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has dropped out of the race for Michigan governor. Michigan Public's Political Director gave us the latest.

Then, Detroit 911 dispatchers are experiencing burnout as a result of underfunding. A reporter for Reveal shared how the dispatchers are advocating for change in Washington D.C.

Last, how the now extinct Passenger Pigeon once made the Great Lakes their home. An episode of Points North tells the story of their existence and legacy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: